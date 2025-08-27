UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.8333.

Several research firms have weighed in on PATH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $10.83 on Friday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. UiPath’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $119,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,598,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,180,656. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 831,310 shares of company stock worth $10,428,922. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 36,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $5,506,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

