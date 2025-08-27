Unisync (TSE:UNI) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Unisync Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.25.

About Unisync

Unisync Corp is a vertically integrated North American company involved in garment design, domestic and offshore manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. It operates in two main business segments. The Peerless segment manufactures harsh weather outerwear for the Canadian military and other government agencies.

