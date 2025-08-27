Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Stock Position Cut by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,279 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

