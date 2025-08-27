Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.47.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 131,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,300. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,859,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 470,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,930,170.20. The trade was a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,994 shares of company stock worth $6,408,369 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

