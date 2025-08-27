Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRNT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $20.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.66%.The company had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verint Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-2.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,576,000 after acquiring an additional 55,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,479,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 338,454 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 41.0% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,468,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,557,000 after purchasing an additional 718,000 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,175,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,826,000 after buying an additional 1,299,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after buying an additional 83,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Stories

