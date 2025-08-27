Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) Receives $109.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRNA shares. Zacks Research upgraded Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Roth Capital cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -106.74 and a beta of 0.12. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $105.85.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. Analysts forecast that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $766,535.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,607,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,262,182.08. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 208,912 shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $2,745,103.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,464,968 shares in the company, valued at $163,789,679.52. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,834,144 shares of company stock valued at $21,004,189 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 44.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 7.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

