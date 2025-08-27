Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 135.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112,806.88% and a negative return on equity of 78.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 49.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

