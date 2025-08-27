Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $6.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.0667.

VOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,646,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897,159 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOR opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

