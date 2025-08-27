Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $13.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.2471.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.65% and a negative net margin of 253.49%.The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 495,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 317,927 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 278,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 275,571 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 863.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 206,758 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

