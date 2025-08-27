WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Sold by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.89 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 68.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

View Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $659,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,190.84. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,399.84. This trade represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.