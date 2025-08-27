Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 87,287 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 427,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $16,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 64,392 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.1%

OHI opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on OHI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.64. This trade represents a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.