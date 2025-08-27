Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 19,689 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. $VBTX

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.15% of Veritex worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Veritex alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Veritex by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 23.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $181,408.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,864. This trade represents a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fallon William sold 7,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $221,509.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,379.88. This represents a 33.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,699 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,627 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of VBTX opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 14.83%.The company had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veritex in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veritex

Veritex Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.