Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,061 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $16,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $72,327,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $41,147,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $38,981,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 64.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 466,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after acquiring an additional 182,730 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 551,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,674,000 after acquiring an additional 161,782 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of OLED stock opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.38. Universal Display Corporation has a 12-month low of $103.70 and a 12-month high of $215.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The firm had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

