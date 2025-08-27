Wellington Management Group LLP Has $13.42 Million Holdings in Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brink's alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 16.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 16.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 26.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83. Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $115.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCO

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $50,421.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,844.30. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,603 shares in the company, valued at $759,345. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,058 shares of company stock worth $2,946,513 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.