Wellington Management Group LLP Has $13.43 Million Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.43% of Primoris Services worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $111,497,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $24,133,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,159,000 after buying an additional 248,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 487,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,270,000 after buying an additional 240,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $16,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $117.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $117.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.58. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.26%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $2,280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,380,856.81. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

