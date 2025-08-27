Wellington Management Group LLP Has $15.68 Million Stock Position in Vita Coco Company, Inc. $COCO

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 511,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,521 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COCO. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $146,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 631,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,782,224.90. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $370,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 134,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,349.16. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,913. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on COCO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Price Performance

NASDAQ COCO opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $40.32.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.