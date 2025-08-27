Wellington Management Group LLP Has $16.10 Million Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated $LZB

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.00% of La-Z-Boy worth $16,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,865,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 447,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 99,798 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 317.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LZB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Zacks Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $492.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. La-Z-Boy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

