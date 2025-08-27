Wellington Management Group LLP Has $16.54 Million Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $16,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 103,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 165,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 73,937 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,252,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,639,000 after buying an additional 99,401 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BHE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.620 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 64.76%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

