Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc $PPBI

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 660,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,387 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $352,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 47.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $501,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 16.13%.The firm had revenue of $145.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 92.96%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, General Counsel Steven R. Arnold sold 5,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 51,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,486.68. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

