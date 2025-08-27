Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $15.62 Million in Sandstorm Gold Ltd $SAND

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,072,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 179,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 34,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 399,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 2.5%

SAND stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $51.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAND shares. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $9.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

