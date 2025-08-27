Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases New Shares in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,019,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 33,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 19.3% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 15.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 103.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 270.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,700. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCCO shares. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $91.00.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

