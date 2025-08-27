Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 463,204 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,489,000 after buying an additional 653,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,834,000 after buying an additional 440,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,781,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,886,000 after buying an additional 377,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,197,000 after buying an additional 100,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,579,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,867,000 after buying an additional 227,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,490. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PSX opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.15. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $140.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.