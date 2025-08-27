Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 18,634 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,634 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.51% of ICU Medical worth $17,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 764.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 27.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 23.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.44. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.66. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The firm had revenue of $543.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-7.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain purchased 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $2,474,468.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,013.16. This trade represents a 20.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

