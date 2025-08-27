Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,222 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,744,000 after purchasing an additional 106,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth about $8,320,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth about $7,124,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth about $6,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.79. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. Financial Institutions had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.58%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

