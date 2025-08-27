Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Figma (NYSE:FIG)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Figma alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Figma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Figma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Figma in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Figma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Figma

Figma Trading Down 0.6%

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:FIG opened at $70.01 on Monday. Figma has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.61.

In other Figma news, Director Mamoon Amjad Hamid sold 2,756,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $86,869,750.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,559,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,159,285.44. This represents a 63.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 2,668,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $84,115,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,639,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,606,874.24. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 312,500 shares of company stock worth $10,312,500 and have sold 19,617,451 shares worth $618,294,215.

Figma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Figma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.