Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $104.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $98.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $836.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $209,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,527.69. This represents a 9.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $2,695,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,193,000 after buying an additional 126,158 shares during the period. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 241,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

