Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.8750.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.2%

WY stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 81.16 and a beta of 1.08. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,318,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,936,848,000 after buying an additional 542,912 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,766,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,234,000 after buying an additional 193,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,865,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,630,000 after purchasing an additional 271,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $600,502,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,460,000 after purchasing an additional 340,948 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

