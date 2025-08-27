What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Nordson Q4 Earnings?

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Nordson in a research report issued on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $10.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2026 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The business had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Nordson stock opened at $226.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Nordson has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $266.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nordson by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,797,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

