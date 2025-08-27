Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Trading Down 8.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded the stock to a sell rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft now has a GBX 195 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 205. Wickes Group traded as low as GBX 198.90 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.72). 1,902,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,367,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.50 ($2.97).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 208.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of £477.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 222.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 201.28.

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market.

