William Blair Begins Coverage on Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
CRGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Crescent Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.
Crescent Energy Stock Performance
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $897.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Crescent Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 626,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 156.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 45.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 42.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 154,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 45,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
