William Blair Begins Coverage on Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an "outperform" rating on the stock.

CRGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Crescent Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CRGY opened at $9.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $897.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Crescent Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 626,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 156.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 45.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 42.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 154,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 45,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

