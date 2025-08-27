William Blair Begins Coverage on Permian Resources (NYSE:PR)

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PR. Wall Street Zen lowered Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.32. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 376.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 154.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

