William Blair Initiates Coverage on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,360,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,327,000 after buying an additional 2,802,137 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 81.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,131,000 after buying an additional 2,252,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,096,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,568 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 83.9% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,568,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $69,975,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

