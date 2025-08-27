Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Figma (NYSE:FIG)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FIG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Figma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Figma in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Figma to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Figma Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:FIG opened at $70.01 on Monday. Figma has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $142.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.61.

In other Figma news, Director Daniel H. Rimer sold 3,293,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $103,804,059.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 834,800 shares in the company, valued at $26,312,896. The trade was a 79.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xiv Gp Llc sold 3,074,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $96,885,530.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,921,029 shares in the company, valued at $92,041,623.79. The trade was a 51.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,312,500 and have sold 19,617,451 shares valued at $618,294,215.

Figma Company Profile

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

