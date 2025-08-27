Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Trading 17.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) were up 17.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.26. Approximately 163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Woolworths Group Trading Up 17.5%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29.

About Woolworths Group

(Get Free Report)

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.