Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Purchased by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Workday by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $265.00 target price on Workday in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.81.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the sale, the director owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,675. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,880 shares of company stock valued at $78,449,679 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $222.88 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.76.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

