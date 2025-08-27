Xylem (NYSE:XYL) & PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Head-To-Head Review

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) and PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Xylem and PureCycle Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem 10.74% 10.33% 6.72% PureCycle Technologies N/A -107.05% -23.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xylem and PureCycle Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem $8.56 billion 4.08 $890.00 million $3.85 37.26 PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$289.14 million ($1.69) -8.05

Xylem has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xylem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Xylem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Xylem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Xylem has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Xylem and PureCycle Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem 0 4 6 0 2.60 PureCycle Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25

Xylem currently has a consensus price target of $152.29, suggesting a potential upside of 6.15%. PureCycle Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.84%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than Xylem.

Summary

Xylem beats PureCycle Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Xylem Vue, and Flojet brands. The Measurement & Control Solutions segment offers smart meters, networked communication devices, data analytics, test equipment, controls, sensor devices, software and managed services, and critical infrastructure services; and software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring and data management, leak detection, condition assessment, asset management, and pressure monitoring solutions, as well as testing equipment. This segment sells its products under the Pure Technologies, Sensus, Smith Blair, WTW, Xylem Vue, and YSI brands. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment provides maintenance services, mobile services, digital outsourced solutions, wastewater systems, environmental remediation, odor and corrosion control, filtration, reverse osmosis, ion exchange, and deionization under Aquapro, WaterOne, and Ion Pure brands. Xylem Inc. was formerly known as ITT WCO, Inc. and changed its name to Xylem Inc. in May 2011. Xylem Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

