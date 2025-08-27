Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €24.62 ($28.63) and last traded at €24.71 ($28.73). 586,035 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.03 ($29.10).

Zalando Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is €26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.51.

Zalando Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.