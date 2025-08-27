Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Given a $60.23 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a $60.23 price target on Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zepp Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zepp Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.
View Our Latest Research Report on ZEPP
Zepp Health Price Performance
About Zepp Health
Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zepp Health
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.