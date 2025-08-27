Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Given a $60.23 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a $60.23 price target on Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zepp Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zepp Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

Shares of Zepp Health stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.11. Zepp Health has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $45.45.

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

