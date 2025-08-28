12,727 Shares in Caleres, Inc. $CAL Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Caleres by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 33.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 1,201.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Caleres by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $524.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Caleres had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $614.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

