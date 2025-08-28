15,287 Shares in Castle Biosciences, Inc. $CSTL Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.05% of Castle Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 106,408 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,450,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 17.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.
Castle Biosciences Stock Up 4.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.85. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $646.34 million, a P/E ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 1.09.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Castle Biosciences Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
