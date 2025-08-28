1,858 Shares in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Bought by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $321.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica Stock Up 1.5%

lululemon athletica stock opened at $205.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $185.95 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.580-14.780 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.