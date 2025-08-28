19,477 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 430,251 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $4,198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. Liberty Global Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($7.65). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $678,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $375,718.20. This trade represents a 64.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $397,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $96,823.65. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,980 shares of company stock worth $1,577,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

