2,953 Shares in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Stifel Financial by 123.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 53.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 7 shares of company stock worth $781 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Stifel Financial stock opened at $116.51 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.27 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.86.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price target on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

