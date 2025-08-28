4,582 Shares in Hexcel Corporation $HXL Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hexcel by 32.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. Hexcel Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

