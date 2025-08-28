471,007 Shares in Archrock, Inc. $AROC Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 471,007 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,359,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.27% of Archrock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 164.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 119.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,003.86. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. Archrock had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

About Archrock

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

