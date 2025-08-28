AGCO Corporation $AGCO Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $18,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,076.60. This trade represents a 38.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $113.98 on Thursday. AGCO Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. AGCO had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

