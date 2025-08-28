AGP Franklin LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

AGP Franklin LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.9% of AGP Franklin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $1,514,772.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,354,761.34. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,986,299 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $229.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

