Alexander Conrad Sells 13,210 Shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total value of $3,453,490.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,427 shares in the company, valued at $895,920.61. This trade represents a 79.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $262.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.76 and its 200 day moving average is $217.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.06. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $274.50.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.50. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 22.0% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 43.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

