Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,199,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,644 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $40,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -57.64 and a beta of 1.16. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.25 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 2,042,899 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,562.56. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,113.80. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,185 shares of company stock valued at $9,235,468. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

