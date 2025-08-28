Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,675,986,299. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $229.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

